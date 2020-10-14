Join Vegas Crest’ BetSoft Spinmania and Win $1,000 in Cash this October

Vegas Crest and BetSoft is teaming up this month hosting a Spinmania event that will crown the top 20 players with a share of the $2,000 prize pool.

To claim one of the top 20 prizes all that needs to be done is to play any of the qualifying games and have the best-equalized win over 5 rounds of any given game. All it takes is one good spin, and you could secure the first-place prize for $1,000 in cash.

The qualifying BetSoft slots are; Faerie Spells, Total Overdrive, Monster Pop, Ogre Empire, Madder Scientist, Blood Eternal, Wolf Moon Rising, Back to Venus and Mystic Hive.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $1,000 Cash

2nd Place $500 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10 Casino Bonus

Remember, if you spin any other slot game those spins will not count towards your ranking. The promotion will run from now through October 25th at 12EDT so there is plenty of time to get in on the Spinmania competition. Happy Spinning, and may you have the highest equalized win!

Enter to win now at Vegas Crest Casino!