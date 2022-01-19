Join Wild Slots’ Casino and Pariplay’s Fantastic $5,000 Tournament

Starting now and running through January 25th play any of Pariplay’s qualifying slots for a chance to win a share of a fantastic $5,000 prize pool.

Wild Slots and Pariplay are excited to offer this special $5,000 Tournament this week.

How do you get in the running for a chance to take home 1st place for $1,500? Just spin the reels of Book of Itza, Dragons of the North, Emeralds of Oz, Gods of Kemet and Wolf Riches. For every $1.00 wagered you earn one leaderboard point. There are no strict rules this promotion competition is straight forward.

Prizes

1st place- $1,500

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th-10th place- $100

11th-15th place- $50

16th-25th place- $25

All prizes will be awarded on January 26th by 5pm. Since all prizes are of cash value there is no wagering required.

Don’t miss out on this 7 day event! With $5,000 up for grabs there’s too many prizes not to play! Wild Slots will help you get started with 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins with the first deposit, and then another 50% reload up to $50 with the second deposit.