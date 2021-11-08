Kick off November with CasinoLuck’s Megaways €5,000 Tournament

Kick off the month and the holiday season playing CasinoLuck and Red Tiger’s Megaways $5,000 Tournament

Don’t settle for less when you kick off the month and holiday season there’s too much to be had, especially when you play Red Tiger’s and CasinoLuck’s MegaWays $5,000 Tournament.

Play any of Red Tiger’s qualifying slots; Dynamite Riches Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways, Primate King, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways and Well of Wilds Megaways to have a chance to win a share of the prize pool.

The goal to winning a share of the prize pool and the possibility to take home 1st place, is to earn points to get you on the leaderboard. Earn points for the single highest win in relation to your wager. For example, if you wager $10 and win $5 you earn 5 points. You have until November 10th to earn as many points as you can.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Play CasinoLuck today and get started earning your points to secure one of the 100 cash prizes. Get started with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins when you sign up and make your first deposit.