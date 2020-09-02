Kick Off September with Free Spins, A Match Offer and $5K Tournament

Miami Club Kicks Off September with a Full Schedule of Bonuses, Including 100 Free Spins on the New Mystic Gems Slot

There’s a lot going on over at Miami Club this month. Yes, we know it’s only the beginning of the month and so much going on, which isn’t a bad thing, in fact it’s great! To start the month off, Miami Club is offering 100 free spins instantly on the new Mystic Gems slot. The 5-reel, 10 payline video slot offers stacked wilds, scatters and more. To claim your instant spins, use coupon code MYSTIC100.

The second exciting offer this week is Miami Club’s weekly special. Receive a 150% match up to $150 plus 20 free spins on Funky Chicks from now through September 3rd when you use coupon code GLADIOLA.

Thirdly, the new Month Long tournament is underway. Signup for the $5,000 Monthly Long tournament this month on King Tiger. This exciting tournament competitions lasts until September 30th with first place taking home the $1,500 prize.

Enjoy the month of September and claim the above-mentioned bonuses and join the exclusive tournament when you play Miami Club. You must be a regular and depositing player to take advantage of the monthly specials. To become a depositing player just register and make your first deposit. Miami Club welcomes new players with a welcome bonus off of up to $800 on the first eight deposits.