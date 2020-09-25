Kick Off the Fall Weekend with Two Great Bonuses for a Winning Week

Grab yourself an extra 150% match plus 20 free spins this week when you play Miami Club Casino! Plus Get Some Witchy Wins at Sloto’Cash on Their Featured Slot!

Miami Club, just like every week, is offering its weekly special of 150% up to $150 on top of your deposits plus 20 free spins on Fat Cat.

Claim bonus code GARFIELD when making a deposit to receive 150% extra on top of your deposit, then head over to Fat Cat and enjoy your 20 free spins. The weekly special promo is valid until October 1st. While your over there enjoying your extra funds and spins don’t forget about the big month-long tournament going on. Sign up for the $5,000 King Tiger tournament 1st place will be taking home $1,500 in cold hard cash!

The two above-mentioned promos is just a couple of the ongoing promotional offers one can find when playing Miami Club. The ongoing offers starts when you sign up and create a new account. All new players are welcomed to the site with a welcome bonus worth up to $800. The first deposit is matched by 100% up to $100. The next seven deposits is eligible to receive the same bonus. All Miami Club bonuses are subject to the casinos general terms and conditions.

‘Witchy Wins’, is LIVE at Slotocash! All players can play with 25 Free Spins on Witchy Wins

using code: 25WITCHSPINS. This is a no deposit required bonus with a wager of 60x and maximum Cashout of $180. Available now until September 27th.

New players can give Witchy Wins a spin with a 400% up to $4000 + 33 spins when you use code: 4000WITCH. There is a minimum deposit: $20 / WGR: 30x; / No max cashout / Available Sep 24 – 30.