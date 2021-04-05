Kick Off the Month with a Free Spins Slots Festival at Royal Panda

Join Royal Panda’s Slots Festival this Week for Some Fun Daily Special Offers and Free Spins

Get ready to kick off the new month with some fun daily specials. Royal Panda is hosting a Slots Festival from now through April 9th. Grab some delightful free spins every day all for either depositing or placing a wager on the games.

DATE CLAIM REWARD 5 April deposit €25+ get 30 free spins on Temujin Treasures the next day by noon 6 April deposit €25+ get 30 free spins on Juicy Fruits the next day by noon 7 April deposit €25+ get 30 free spins on Shimmering Woods the next day by noon 8 April bet €25+ get 30 free spins on Ancients Blessing instantly 9 April bet €25+ get 30 free spins on Cash Volt instantly

Free spins are only available on the advertised slots. All winnings derived from free spins are subject to 35x wagering before transferring over to your cash balance. Free spins are valued at minimum bet only and do expire in seven days if they are not claimed. This promotion is valid for all players with the exception of players from Germany.

Have fun at Royal Panda this week and enjoy the selected free spins during the Slots Festival promotion.