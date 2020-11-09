Kick Off the Week with a Reload at Bitstarz Casino

Play BitStarz today with a 50% Reload Bonus. Every Monday BitStarz offers its players a 50% reload match with the first deposit of the day up to 5BCH.

Get a 50% reload bonus up to 5 BCH on your first deposit of the day, every Monday! Simply make a deposit and it will be added to your account, right away. Play with more value for your deposit at Bitstarz! For example, deposit 5 mBTC and play with 7.5mBTC, deposit $20 and play with $15, deposit 10mBCH and play with 15mBCH.

Before you claim the Monday Reload make sure you claim the new player welcome offer. If you haven’t made a deposit yet do so now and claim 100% up to $100 plus 180 free spins with the first deposit. Make a second deposit and receive 50% up to $100 or 1BTC, make a third and Bitstarz will match it by 50% up to $200.

The 180 free spins are available on Wolf Gold, Fruit Zen or Boomanji. The welcome bonus and the Monday Reload has a 40x wagering requirement. This requirement must be met before winnings become cashable. One good thing about Bitstar’ bonuses is there is never a maximum allowed wager on any of their bonuses, bet the minimum or go all out and bet the max on each game you play.