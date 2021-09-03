Labor Day Bonuses at Slots Capital Casino Give up to 100 Free Spins

September 6, 2021 (Press Release) — Most places, summer comes to a grinding halt after Labor Day. To make the change of seasons less painful, Slots Capital Casino is offering three Labor Day Casino Bonuses to give players extra play time before the first official day of Fall.

The bonuses include free spins on Wrath of Medusa, an immersive slot steeped in Greek mythology and Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile, an Egyptian slot with sticky Wilds.

Wrath of Medusa has expanding Wilds and epic bonus features. It transports players through different environments, from a crumbling stone temple to Medusa’s lair. Its bonus Pick’em game awards free spins.

Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile is a captivating game with potential for colossal pay-outs. Sliding palace blocks reveal gods and goddesses, amulets and coins. When wild Scarab icons align, they become sticky and carry to the next spin.

Both games are from Rival Gaming.

LABOR DAY CASINO BONUSES

Available September 6 – 19, 2021

100 Free Spins on Wrath of Medusa

Min. deposit $25. No max. cash-out.

Bonus code: LDWOM

20 Free Spins on Treasure of the Nile

All players that have deposited in previous 30 days eligible

$180 max. cash-out

Bonus code: LDTON

Deposits Tripled

300% bonus up to $7500

No max. cash-out.

Bonus code: LD300

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games and welcomes new players with an extra $100 added to their first deposit.