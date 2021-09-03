Labor Day Bonuses at Slots Capital Casino Give up to 100 Free Spins

September 6, 2021 (Press Release) — Most places, summer comes to a grinding halt after Labor Day. To make the change of seasons less painful, Slots Capital Casino is offering three Labor Day Casino Bonuses to give players extra play time before the first official day of Fall.
The bonuses include free spins on Wrath of Medusa, an immersive slot steeped in Greek mythology and Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile, an Egyptian slot with sticky Wilds.
Wrath of Medusa has expanding Wilds and epic bonus features. It transports players through different environments, from a crumbling stone temple to Medusa’s lair. Its bonus Pick’em game awards free spins.
Cleopatra’s Coins: Treasure of the Nile is a captivating game with potential for colossal pay-outs. Sliding palace blocks reveal gods and goddesses, amulets and coins. When wild Scarab icons align, they become sticky and carry to the next spin.
Both games are from Rival Gaming.
LABOR DAY CASINO BONUSES
Available September 6 – 19, 2021
100 Free Spins on Wrath of Medusa
Min. deposit $25. No max. cash-out.
Bonus code: LDWOM
20 Free Spins on Treasure of the Nile
All players that have deposited in previous 30 days eligible
$180 max. cash-out
Bonus code: LDTON
Deposits Tripled
300% bonus up to $7500
No max. cash-out.
Bonus code: LD300
Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games and welcomes new players with an extra $100 added to their first deposit.