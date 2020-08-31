Last Chance to Get in on Slotland’s Weekly Draw in August

Last call on getting into Slotland’s last weekly draw for the month of August. Slotland hosts weekly draws every week giving 20 lucky players the chance to win up to $500. The weekly draw is an offer than you can’t refuse!

What do you need to do to get in on the action? All that needs to be done is to make a deposit every week and you will be automatically entered. Every dollar deposited equals one entry ticket. Every Wednesday Slotland will draw the lucky winners of that weeks’ corresponding draw. Even though this next week’s draw is on September 2nd, Slotland is honoring the draw for the last week of August.

All winner’s will be notified by email with instructions on how to claim their prize. All winner’s will be posted on Slotland’s homepage as well. The more you deposit and play, the better your chances of being one of the $1,500 prize pool winners. The prize draw is done at random. Slotland will tally all tickets earned and draw the winner’s from the ‘bucket’.