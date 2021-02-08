Level Up with 50K in Prizes with Bitstarz Book of Starz Promotion

Be your own explorer when you play BitStarz’ Book of Starz level up adventure this month and get your hands on the $50,000 individual prize pool. Be your own Indiana Jones, or Lara Croft, whatever you prefer when you progress through 40 prize filled levels.

Blast your way through the Book of Starz by playing any BitStarz game. Reach the next level and claim your prize for each level. Make it to the 40th level first and claim the grand prize of $50,000. Only real money wager count towards the promotion. Table games only contribute to 5% towards the turnover of the promotion. Slots contribute 100%. All prizes come with a 10x wagering.

All prizes are credited instantly as soon as you progress through each individual level. There will be only be one grand prize winner, the first player who reaches the 40th level.

Play BitStarz today and get started with your Book of Starz adventure. New players are welcomed to the casino with 20 free spins to try out the games, and then $500 in welcome bonuses with the first four deposits.

1st deposit bonus is a 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd deposit bonus is a 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC

3rd deposit bonus is a 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC

4th deposit bonus is a 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC