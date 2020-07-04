Light Up the Weekend with a Full Moon Party at Bitstarz

BitStarz is Hosting a Full Moon Party with Up to 630 Free Spins up for Grabs this Weekend Only

BitStarz says forget the beaches of Thailand, there is a Full Moon Party going on with ultimate free spins to be won, 630 to be exact. The free spins frenzy is a don’t miss event! Receive up to 210 free spins every day the promotion is running which is until July 5th. Free spins can be used on Elvis Frog In Vegas, Fire Lightning or Avalon: The Lost Kingdom.

Free Spins Table:

Deposit 0.12 BCH and receive 30 free spins

Deposit 0.24 BCH and receive 90 free spins

Deposit 0.48 BCH and receive 210 free spins

Only one set of free spins can be claimed each day. If you need help or have questions regarding the Full Moon Party-Free Spins Frenzy, live chat is always available and is only a click away.

Players who have made at least four real money deposits since registering a new account is eligible for the promotion. The eligible deposit for the free spins must be fulfilled with one single transaction, not multiple. Wagering requirements and BitStarz general terms and conditions must be met before winnings can be cashed out.