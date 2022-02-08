Lucky Race, $150 + 250 Free Spins for 30 Winners at Bitstarz

Become Twice as Lucky When you Play 7Bit Casinos Lucky Race Twice a Day

You’ll be twice as lucky every day with our daily slot tournaments. Play your favorite slots and you could win one of 30 prizes.

Win a share of the $150 + 250 free spins prize pool when you play 7Bit Casino’s Lucky Race. Not once, but twice a day, 7Bit offers players a chance to win some great cash prizes and free spins.

The more you bet, the closer you get to the grand prize and the better your odds. There will be two prizes for the top 30 players. How can you make the top of the leaderboard? It’s all up to you. Every time you play the slots, you’ll earn points. You have to bet 0.00055 BTC to qualify.

Prizes

1st place- $50

2nd place- $25

3rd place- $20

4th place- $15

5th-6th place- $10

7th-10th place- $5

11th-12th place- 25 free spins

13th-17th place- 15 free spins

18th-23rd place- 12 free spins

24th-30th place- 8 free spins

Are you ready to be twice as lucky every day? Get started with your lucky day at 7Bit Casino! 7Bit is giving away 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC on your first deposit.