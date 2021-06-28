Lucky Races Tournament, $150 + 250 Free Spins for 30 Winners

Every day becomes twice luckier with 7Bit Casino daily slot playing tournaments. Share the prize pool and enjoy more wins with the Lucky Races

Ever wonder what its like to become luckier, twice over? Well, no more wondering when you play 7Bit Casinos Lucky Races! Playing the daily slot tournaments will have you feeling luckier than ever before. Play and enjoy your favorite slots and if you are one of the top 30 winners you will walk away with a share of the cash and free spin prize pool. The total prize pool for each competition is $150 in cash and 250 free spins.

The Lucky Race tournaments take place every day with each competition lasting 12 hours. There’s no special slots to play just play your favorite and every spin you make earns you points. The more points, or faster you spin the higher you climb to the top of the leaderboard. The minimum bet to qualify per spin is 0.10.

Every bet makes you closer to the Grand Prize!

Level | Prize

1. $50 11 25 free spins

2. $25 12 25 free spins

3. $20 13 15 free spins

4. $15 14 15 free spins

5. $10 15 15 free spins

6. $10 16 15 free spins

7. $5 17 15 free spins

8. $5 18 12 free spins

9. $5 19 12 free spins

10. $5 20 12 free spins