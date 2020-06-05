Make a Splash with Redrake’s Summer Fun Tournament at WildSlots

Make a splash with Redrake’s Summer Fun Tournament this Week at WildSlots Casino.

Qualify for your chance to take home a share of the prize pool from now until June 10th. There’s a total of €7.5K to be given away to the top 40 players, will you be one of them?

How the summer competition works is this; for every €1 bet made on any of the qualifying games; The Asp of Cleopatra & Mystic Mirror and Super 12 Stars you earn one leaderboard point. The player with the most points at the end of the promotion wins their corresponding ranking prize. All winnings are wager free!

1st place- €2,000

2nd place- €1,000

3rd place- €750

4th place- €500

5th place- €400

6th place- €300

7th place- €200

8th place- €150

9th-20th place- €100

21st-40th place- €50

This promotion is in connection with Redrake Gaming. Both qualifying slots are Redrake products. Play WildSlots Casino today to start earning your way to the top of the leaderboard. Haven’t played WildSlots yet? Don’t miss out on this exciting week-long competition. New players receive a 100% welcome bonus with the first deposit plus 100 free spins on NetEnt’s Book of Dead slot.