Maximize your deposits and play with CasinoMax’ 40% Cashback offer. Cashback can be claimed on a daily as long as you have made a deposit or two.

To be eligible for cashback just make a deposit of at least $10. The total maximum allowed bet with all cashback bonuses is $10. CasinoMax’ general terms and conditions apply. To receive the cashback offer you must contact one of the friendly casino hosts. A review of your account will be done to see if you are eligible. The amount of cashback is determined by your deposits minus your wins. The cashback bonus does have wagering requirements that must be met before cashing out.

Start earning your cashback bonuses today! When you join CasinoMax you are welcomed with over $9,000 in welcome bonuses with the first three deposits. Each of the first three deposits receive a 300% match up to $3,000 on each. After the first set of deposits are made you are then eligible to receive 20 free spins for 10 days, this is the second part of the welcome offer. If you are an avid table games player CasinoMax offers a special 150% up to $1,500 welcome offer just for table games.