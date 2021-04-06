May Today Be Your Lucky Day When You Play 7Bit Casino

Every day Casino Players Get Lucky with 7Bit’s Daily Slot Playing Tournaments. Enjoy your favorite slots to become one of 30 winners to share the prize pool.

It’s a brand-new day which means it’s a brand-new Lucky Race over at 7Bit Casino. Each and every day you could be one of the 30 winners taking home $150 in cash and 250 free spins. Be one of the lucky ones to make it to the top of the leaderboard and you are guaranteed a prize.

1st place gets to claim $50 in cash while 2nd and 3rd place $25 and $20. The cash prizes are split amongst the top 10 players while the 250 free spins are divided between the other 20.

How to win is easy. Just play any of 7Bit’s slots. The faster you can spin the reels the faster you earn points. Points are earned by the number of wagers placed, so it definitely pays to place higher bets and spin at a faster speed.

Get in on the Lucky Race action today, play 7Bit Casino and get started with 100% bonus with the first deposit up to $100 or 1.5BTC. The second part of the welcome bonus is worth 50% with the second deposit up to $100 or 1.25BTC. The best part about the welcome bonus is it can be used towards your Lucky Race rankings.