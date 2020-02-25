Miami Club Casino Exclusive 25% Rebate Bonus Offer

Miami Club Casino Exclusive Rebate Offer, Get 25% rebate bonus on any purchase after the fact!

Miami Club Casino is offering all no bonus deposits a rebate bonus offer. This exclusive offer is for the players who don’t like claiming a bonus with their deposits. To be eligible for the rebate bonus you must not have claimed any bonuses whatsoever with your last deposit.

Your account balance must be less than $1.00 and must have less than 2,000 rewards points in your loyalty account. To claim the rebate bonus, you can request the bonus offer via customer support. The bonus will be added to your account if you meet the requirements within 48 hours. The bonus has a 20x wagering requirement before winnings can be cashed out and is subject to the casino’s standard bonus terms and conditions.

The rebate bonus is just one of many ongoing promotional offers. Miami Club is known for their give backs to its loyal players. The give backs start from the minute you sign up and open a new account. New, or first-time deposits receive up to $800. The first eight deposits will be matched with a 100% bonus. The welcome deposit bonuses all come with a 20x wagering with certain games having a different percentage of play towards those requirements. All slot play contribute 100% to the requirement.