Miami Club Casino Is Hosting a Royal Flush Tournament Competition

There’s a Lot Happening this Weekend at Miami Club Casino Including a Royal Flush Tournament Competition

There’s a lot happening this weekend at Miami Club Casino! For starters, Miami Club Casino is hosting its weekly special offer worth up to $150. This is a 150% match plus 50 free spins on their popular Down the Drain slot. Claim the extra 150% bonus plus free spin from now through May 28th when you use coupon code WRENCH.

The second big event happening this week is the Royal Flush tournament competition. This is a video poker tournament that is offering a $0.00 entry fee with a $100.00 start balance and a $3.00 rebuy option. The rebuy add-on is $100 balance with an unlimited max number of rebuys. This tournament will last through May 31st. The prize pool is rewarding the top 10 players with each player winning a cash prize and also a bonus prize. The prize pool is guaranteed with $450 in bonus prize monies and is progressive with the cash prize depending on how many entries and rebuys.

Don’t miss out on all the fun this weekend at Miami Club Casino! There is always something for everyone to enjoy whether it’s the slots, table games, or competitive tournaments.