Monster Match is Live at Casino Extreme in Time for Halloween

The Monster Match is here! If you think your memory is good, test it out with Casino Extreme’s Monster Match themed promotion and level up your bonus.

One of the hidden level up bonuses is worth 160% with promo code TRICKS. There’s a 30x max cashout as well as 35x wagering requirement at Casino Extreme all month long.

The second bonus is worth an 80% in addition to your deposit. This special TREATS bonus is valid on slots, keno and video poker only. There is no playthrough requirement needed to cashout winnings, but there is a 10x max cashout.

Bonus code WITCHES will get you an additional 50% on top of your deposit plus 15 free spins. A minimum deposit of $30 must be made. There is no playthrough and a 20x max cashout.

ZOMBIES are taking over your screen as soon as you claim the extra 65% plus 25 free spins bonus. The minimum deposit is $40 with a 30x max cashout.

CANDIES is valid for 55% plus 50% cashback on your losses. All games are allowed with this special bonus. The minimum deposit is $50, no max cashout and a 40x playthrough.

Claim a 30% deposit match plus 50% cashback when you claim bonus code GOBLINS. All games are allowed to be played with this coupon code when you deposit at least $100.

GHOSTS is redeemable for 125% match that can be used to play slots, keno and video poker only. A minimum deposit of $30 must be made. This coupon code has a 35x playthrough and a 30x max cashout.

Receive 35 free spins on Bubble Bubble and 120% on top of your $20 deposit with coupon code BUBBLES.

Play 50 free spins on Count Spectacular and a 85% match bonus when you claim coupon code VAMPIRE.

If you want to play slots only then coupon code SPOOKY is for you. Deposit at least $50 and receive 40% extra at Casino Extreme.