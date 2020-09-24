Monster Stack Poker Tournaments are Live at Ignition Poker

Get Your Daily Fix When You Pull Up to the Felt with Ignition Poker’s Monster Stack Poker Tournaments

Ignition Casino and Poker is offering its Monster Stack Poker Tournaments again and they are bigger and better than ever! Ignition’s Monster Stack competitions are running daily through October 16th, and like always, you will receive a big stack of chips to kick off every event. If your familiar with Ignition’s previous Monster Stack events then you already know these are a must join/attend competition.

Daily Monster Stacks are ran multiple times throughout the day and accommodates every type of poker player. There are $15 buy-ins with $1.50 rebuys, $25 and $2.50, $30 and $3.00, $100 and $9 and $200 and $15. On Monday nights Ignition is also hosting a $100,000 GTD Monster Stack Super High Roller even that features a $470 buy-in with $30 rebuys.

Let’s not forget about Sunday’s! The regular $150,000 Guaranteed event is now $250,000. There is a $150,000 Guaranteed event that will offer a $150 buy-in with a $12 rebuy

Get ready to hit the felt and get in on the Monster Stack action! Play Ignition Casino and Poker with a generous welcome worth 100% up to $1,000 when you join both the casino and poker section of the website.