Mr Green Candy Cane Christmas Candyland Leaderboard Tournaments

Feel the festive cheer as you stroll down Candy Cane Lane playing Mr Green Casino this month.

Mr Green is all decked out with boughs of holly and is in the giving mood with tons of festive activities happening all month long just like the Christmas Candyland Leaderboard Tournaments.

Enjoy some tasty cash treats when you meet the merry game show hosts of Mr Green’s live casino game Dream Catcher. $3,000 will be given away for four weeks total. From now through January 3rd play Dream Catcher for a chance to walk away with a share of the prize pool.

Each weekly promotion will run from Monday through Sunday. Dream Catcher has undergone a Christmas makeover with gingerbread friends who spring into life when you win a 2x or 7x multiplying payout. The top ten players who have the highest net winnings after the wager amount is deducted for each tournament period will take home the corresponding prize. Points will be earned for each $1 won minus the wager amount.

Position Prize

1st $1,000

2nd $500

3rd $300

4th $250

5th to 7th $200

8th $150

9th & 10th $100

Everyone has a chance to win some extra rewards too at Mr Green! Every player who spins at least 200 rounds and has a minimum bet of $5 will receive a surprise Christmas gift worth $50.