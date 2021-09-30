Mr Green Casinos $10,000 Ghost of Dead Giveaway is Underway

The $10,000 Treasure Hunt is on! Mr Green is hosting a Ghost of Dead Giveaway with 100 cash prizes up for grabs.

An ancient Pharaoh has returned in the brand-new Ghost of Dead slot and is challenging all tomb-raiders to get ready and spin their way to the top until October 5th. If you can complete the challenges and score the most points you will walk away with the 1st place prize of $3,000 in cash.

Are you ready to take the Challenge of the Dead for a chance to win big? If you are just log into your Mr Green account and play the qualifying slot games to earn points. Earning points is easy for every $1.00 bet and $100 win you achieve 100 points. If you wager $0.50 on the spin and win $50 you earn 100 points and so on. The points are calculated on the highest coin win from a single spin- Score= Win/Bet ratio. The minimum bet to qualify is $0.20. Only real money wagers qualify towards the progression of the competition.

1st place- $3,000

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th and 5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $150

11th-100th place – $25