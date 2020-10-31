Mr Green has the Devil’s Number with Free Spin Treats for All

Mr Green is dialing into the Devil’s realm with free spin treats for all to enjoy this Halloween. Win free spin playtime by building up your winning spins on the Devil’s Number slot. An infinite amount of free spins can be won, only if you have what it takes to progress through the Devil’s quarters, one spin at a time!

How the free spin playtime works is this- play the Devil’s Number slot. The goal is to build up your winning spins to unlock a free spin reward. Once you reach the total win amount that corresponding free spin reward will be won. Progress through the higher levels to unlock additional spins.

• Level 1: Win a total of €20 & Get 15 seconds of FREE SPINS worth €0.10 per spin

• Level 2: Win a total of €40 & Get 30 seconds of FREE SPINS worth €0.10 per spin

• Level 3: Win a total of €100 & Get 30 seconds of FREE SPINS worth €0.20 per spin

• Level 4: Win a total of €200 & Get 30 seconds of FREE SPINS worth €0.50 per spin

• Level 5: Win a total of €500 & Get 30 seconds of SUPER SPINS worth €1.00 per spin

The free spin playtime promotion is valid through November 4th. Each progressed level does not stack, meaning you can only claim one level at a time. All winnings is subject to a 35x wagering requirement. All free play time will start as soon as you click on the ‘Spin’ button to activate the free time.