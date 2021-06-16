Mr Greens Cash Drop is Bigger with a €4,000,000 BIG SCORE!

Mr Green is hosting a $4,000,000 Big Score promotion with daily cash drops and tournament prizes up for grabs

The summer of Football is in full swing, and Mr Green has tons of cash prizes up for grabs with the $4,000,000 Big Score promotion. This is Mr Green’s biggest cash score yet with tournament prizes and cash drops.

To start off there will be weekly tournament competitions with one qualifying spin allowing a player to make their ranking across the leaderboard. All it takes to get in the running for the money is a highest single spin amount on any of the featured Pragmatic Play slots.

Daily cash prize drops are awarded at random.

All it takes to win one of these is one single spin on any of the qualifying games. Any given spin can trigger a prize from the total prize pool. The prize pool table updates in real time so you always know which cash prize are left to win.

The daily prize drops will end every day by 23:59 or when there are no more prizes to be awarded for that day. The prizes will reset after midnight.

Get to spinning your favorite Pragmatic Play slot today and keep an eye on the random cash prize drops!

Visit Mr Green for the €4,000,000 BIG SCORE Cash Drop!