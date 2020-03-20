Mr Green’s €250,000 Cash Prize Draw, Are You In?

Mr Green in Association with NetENT Studios Have a HUGE €250,000 to Give Away to Random Players in March. Get In the Draw to Win!

Are you in Mr Green’s €250,000 cash prize draw? If not, there’s still plenty of time to scoop up one of the weekly prizes. Mr Green partnered up with their top game performance supplier, NetEnt to host the massive giveaway the entire month. Every week of March thousands of qualifying players are entered into random draws with a total of €250,000 given away all month long.

To join in on the month-long celebration just log into your account, if you’re new to Mr Green, join today and opt in your confirmation of participation. Play any of the qualifying slots and earn tickets to the prize draw. How you earn tickets is simple. Just wager at least 20 on any of the slots and earn one ticket. There’s no limit on how many tickets you can earn, as a matter of fact, Mr Green encourages all players to earn as many as they can, so they have more chances of winning.

There’s still two prize draws left for the month;

Qualifying play Draw date

Prize draw 3 | 16th – 22nd | € 50,000 | 25th March

Prize draw 4 | 23rd – 29th | € 50,000 | 1st April

Prizes

1st: €3,000

2nd – 5th: €2,000

6th – 10th: €1,000

11th – 14th: €1,000

15th – 17th: €500

18th – 27th: €250

28th – 47th: €100

48th – 87th: €75

88th – 137th: €50

138th – 237th: €25