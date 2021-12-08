Mr Green’s Jingle Promo Gives Free Spins All the Way!

Unwrap 30 seconds of Free Spins with Mr Green Casino ‘Jingle Bells Free Spins All the Way’ for every €100 You Win

Mr Green is at it again spreading magical Christmas cheer all month long. Mr Green is hosting the Jingle Bells Free Spins All the Way promotion.

Unwrap yourself the best of all gifts this holiday season with 25 minutes of free spin playtime.

Players will unlock 30 seconds of free spin playtime at a time. Every time you win $100, no matter which game your playing, you will earn 30 seconds of free spin playtime on Jingle Ways Megaways. The free spin playtime is claimable up to 10x per day.

Mr Green’s general terms and conditions apply. All promotional free spins valued at 0.10 per spin and winnings are subject to 35x wagering.

Jingle bells, jingle bells, free spins all the way! Oh, what fun it is to spin with 25 minutes of free play! Start spinning today to unlock your very merry Christmas Reward.

Get started with $1,200 on the first five deposits made plus receive 200 free spins. Receive a deposit match bonus of 100% up to $100 on a deposit $20 or more. Play $20 in the casino to unlock your first 100 free spins.