New Games and Player Favorites Featured in $2000 Slots Tournament

May 3, 2021 (Press Release) – Three classic player favorites and one brand new game are featured in this month’s $2000 Slots Tournament at Intertops Poker.

May 3rd to 10th, all players will automatically earn tournament points when they play Take the Bank, Gold Canyon, Gears of Time and Stacked from Betsoft. When the week-long tournament ends, 16 players with the most points will win a total $2000 in prize money. $400 of that goes to the player with the most points. Second prize is $300 and third place wins $230.

Stacked is a brand-new game featuring a vaudevillian Magician who waves his wand to conjure free spins, multipliers and instant prizes. After any spin that doesn’t win, he casts a spell on 8 random symbols, turning them into a stack worth 3X their value. Mystery Box Wild symbols trigger 5 free spins where players can win a 5X win multiplier, up to 5 more free spins, up to 20X instant win or an entire reel of Wilds.

Gears of Time is a streampunk fantasy featuring a time-travelling adventurer and his trusty robot assistant. It’s a cluster pay game, so it pays out when three or more matching symbols touch each other.

Take the Bank is a fast-paced new 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Every 10th spin, the burglar’s bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an expanding Wild. When three or more scatters appear on the reels they explode and new symbols drop into their place.

Intertops Poker has been known for its busy poker tables for more than 20 years. It now has a growing casino games section as well, with slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch.