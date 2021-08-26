New Games and Slots Exclusively at Bovada Casino

Have you played any of Bovada Casinos new slots yet? Why not try them out today?

There’s plenty of new games to choose from with Sugar Smash, Orion, Lion Dance Festival, Panda Pursuit Royal Edition, Sushi Wins Reels and Rolls and Lawless Ladies offering a 38k jackpot added to the games lobby recently.

Head on over to Bovada today and try out any of the new games. There are plenty of bonuses to get you started. Bovada strives to keep players coming back with their promotional offers just like the new player welcome bonus. The first deposit is welcomed with a 100% match up to $1,000.

Want more? This welcome bonus can be redeemed three times for a total of $3,000. The bonus code for the welcome offer is NEWWELCOME. This bonus offer is valid for casino play only. No worries if you are a poker player or a sports fan, Bovada has you covered! Sports fans can enjoy a new punter bonus worth 50% up to $250. Poker players will receive up to $500, a 100% match with the first deposit.

Do you prefer depositing with Bitcoin? There’s even something special waiting for you! Bovada players can claim a 150% Bitcoin Casino Match Bonus up to $1,500, redeemable up to three times.