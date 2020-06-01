New Month Means New Rewards When you Play Big Spin Casino!

Big Spin Casino Rewards Its Players with their Player of the Month Award. Get huge bonuses credited to your account plus increased deposit and withdrawal limits

It’s a new month so we know what that means when you play Big Spin Casino, a new player of the month award! Just like any other month, Big Spin LOVES to reward their most loyal players. The Player of the Month reward is a huge achievement that any player would be thrilled to achieve. Big Spin crowns the Player of the Month on several determining factors; the amount of time logged into the casino, amount of wager made on the games, the variety of games played and how many deposits made.

The player of the month will get to enjoy a huge bonus plus increased deposit and withdrawal limits throughout the entire month. The winner will be announced across Big Spins’ homepage as well as notified via email, telephone call and SMS. The increased perks will be active for the current month of the notification. All bonus monies have a 30x wagering requirement that must be met before winnings can be transferred. Big Spins’ general bonus terms and conditions apply.

If your not in the running for the Player of the Month Reward, head over to Big Spin now and start qualifying!