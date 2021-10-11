New Players Receive Daily Cashbacks at 7Bit Casino!

Are you claiming your daily cashback when you play 7Bit Casino? If you’re not you better start today and get the most out of your deposits and play.

Daily Cashback is a bonus that is available to all players who have made at least one deposit with the casino, and who has deposited more than $100 or other currency equivalents. It always pays to play even if you lose when you play 7Bit Casino!

To qualify a deposit of at least $100 must be made. Players who deposit between the minimum and $500 will receive 5% cashback on the previous day’s losses. Players who deposit $500-$1000 are eligible to claim 10% up to $1000. Deposit more than $1000 and receive 15% up to $3000.

The bonus can be claimed just once per day. The maximum winnings that can be cashed out from the cashback reward is 10x the bonus amount.

Remember you must be an existing 7Bit Casino player to take advantage of this great daily offer. New players are welcomed to the casino with 2 fantastic welcome bonuses.