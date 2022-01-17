New Year Quickspin Tournament at Royal Panda Casino

What’s going on over at Royal Panda, Aim for the €1,000 grand prize!? A new Year Quickspin Tournament is happening right now!

Head on over to Royal Panda if you are looking to show off your competition skills for a chance to take home the top prize of $1,000 or win a share of the $3,000 total prize pool. Quickspin and Royal Panda has joined forces to offer this tournament event to give players a chance to win a share of a nice size prize pool.

To enter the tournament competition just join Royal Panda and play any of the eligible Quickspin games. Play Wild Harlequin, Book of Duat or Cash Truck and earn points for monies won. Points are calculated per spin with 0.01 in winnings equaling 1 point. The minimum spin to qualify is 0.60 per round.

The top 10 highest scoring players will guarantee themselves a piece of the prize pool.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $500

3rd place- $300

4th place- $250

5th-7th place- $200

8th place- $150

9th and 10th place- $100

All prizes will be credited to cash balance and available as cashable funds since all prizes are in cash. Hurry on over to Royal Panda you don’t have much time the event ends January 17th.