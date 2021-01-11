Next Casino is Celebrating a Happy New Games Promotion

Next Casino is celebrating Happy New Games this week giving players some extra free spins and a chance to win an iPad. Earn tickets into the random prize draw for the iPad for making deposits over the course of the three-day promotion. The iPad is valued at $400.

All free spins are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be transferred. Thursday January 14

Make a deposit of at least $25 and receive 30 free spins on Rise of Athena plus one ticket into the prize draw – Friday January 15

Make a deposit of at least $30 and receive 50 free spins on Golden Osiris plus one ticket into the prize draw – Saturday January 16

Make a deposit of at least $40 and receive 75 free spins on 24k Dragon plus one ticket into the prize draw.

The drawing for the 10,2” 32GB iPad will be held January 18th. The winner will be notified via email.

Grab your extra spins plus a chance to take home the brand-new iPad today! If your new grab your personal welcome bonus worth 100% up to $200 plus 100 free spins on Twin Spin. The minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus is only $20 at NextCasino.