Next Casino/Pragmatic Play Hosting Huge Halloween Tournament

Next Casinos Pragmatic Play Halloween Tournament is bringing all the treats with no tricks at all. The Halloween fun continues with a special thanks to a daily drop’s promotion and tons of fun.

To qualify for the promotion just spin the reels of any of the qualifying slots; Vampires vs Wolves, Day of Dead, Madame Destiny Megaways and Curse of the Werewolf Megaways. Whenever you wager $0.50 or more you have the chance to trigger one of the random prize drops.

Prizes

1st and 2nd place- $1,250

3rd and 4th place- $1,000

5th and 6th place- $750

7th and 8th place- $500

9th and 10th place- $250

11th-25th place- $200

16th-30th place- $100

All cash prizes will be credited to accounts on November 3rd and are credited as cash prizes so no wagering playthrough is required. There are no limits on how many prizes you can win.

Are you ready to get spooked? Play Next Casino today and get ready for all the treats and no tricks! To help get you started Next Casino is welcoming new players to the casino with 100% match up to $200 plus 100 free spins when you make your first deposit.