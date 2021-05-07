NextCasino is Hosting its Very Own Street Party Promo!

Play NextCasino’s Street Party promo for guaranteed free spins plus a chance to win your very own Ooni Pizza Oven.

This pizza oven is your every day, ordinary oven at NextCasino. This is a unique multi-fueled oven that will perfect your pizza every time whether you want a light flakey crust or crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

May 19th

Deposit at least $25 and receive 30 free spins on Rio Fever instantly plus one ticket entry into the prize draw

May 20th

Deposit at least $30 and receive 50 free spins on Street Magic instantly plus one ticket entry into the prize draw

May 21st

Deposit at least $40 and receive 75 free spins on Banana Rock instantly plus one ticket entry into the prize draw

Remember if you want to receive the max entries you must make a deposit on all three days head over to NextCasino. It’s not required to deposit all three days, it only takes one ticket to win, but your chances are greater with three tickets!

Terms and conditions of the free spins are as follows- winnings derived from the spins are subject to 35x wagering. The drawing for the Ooni Pizza Oven will take place May 24th. NextCasino reserves the right to give the winner the cash value of the $350.