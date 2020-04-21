NextCasino’s Cyber Travel Promo + Win an Ultra Portable Mini Projector

NextCasino’s Cyber Travel Promotion, Play for Excellent Bonus Spins and a Chance to Win an Ultra Portable Mini Projector

NextCasino is hosting a Cyber Travel promotion starting April 21st and running through the 23rd. Make the minimum required deposit and receive free spins on three special featured slot games and entry tickets into a prize drawing for an Ultra Portable Mini Projector.

Make a deposit of at least $25 on April 21st to receive 30 free spins on Aloha:Cluster Pays and an entry ticket into the prize draw.

Deposit at least $30 on April 22nd for 50 free spins on Bollywood Story and another entry into the prize draw

Thursday April 23rd deposit at least $40 and you will receive not only an entry ticket into the draw, but 75 free spins on Hotline slot too.

Make a deposit all three days and earn the maximum entry tickets of 3. The prize draw will take place on the 24th with the winner being notified via email. Value of the projector is $300.

NextCasino has the right to award the winner with the cash equivalent. The free spins winnings has a 35x wagering requirement that must be met before winnings are transferred to your cash balance. Free spins must be claimed and used within 24 hours of being credited.