NextCasinos Dragon Egg Fantasy DJI Mavic Mini Drone Giveaway

Play NextCasinos Dragon’s Egg Fantasy Promo and win a DJI Mavic Mini Drone

Play NextCasino August 24th through the 27th for a chance to win a BJI Mavic Mini Drone in the Dragon’s Egg Fantasy Promo. The promotion is easy to enter just make a qualifying deposit to receive not only a entry ticket into the prize draw, but free spins too.

August 24th

Deposit $25 and receive 30 free spins on Dragon Stone

Receive one entry into the prize draw

August 25th

Deposit $30 and receive 50 free spins on 24K Dragon

Receive one entry into the prize draw

August 26th

Deposit $40 and receive 75 free spins on Dragons of the North

Receive one entry into the prize draw

Earn a max of three entries into the prize draw for the BJI Mavic Mini Drone valued at $370. The winner will be determined by a random draw from all the ticket entries collected.

The drawing will take place on August 27th with the winner notified via email.

All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The deposit amount must be wagered before requesting a withdrawal after wagering requirements have been met.

