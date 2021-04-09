Norse and Egyptian Gods Wield Their Powers During Free Spins Week

April 12, 2021 (Press Release) – Of the 70 new games from Nucleus Gaming that Intertops Poker recently added to its Casino Games section, several are already becoming player favorites. Two of them are showcased during the Free Spins Week that starts today and continues until next Monday.

The ancient Norse god of war leads players on an epic journey in Runes of Odin and Sands of Egypt takes players in search of the pharaohs’ treasures.

Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

“When you add so many games all at once it takes players awhile to try them all,” laughed the manager of Intertops Pokers’ casino games section. “It’s early days, but there are a few that are already clear favorites!”

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Until next Monday, players that deposit can claim free spins on Runes of Odin and Sands of Egypt.

40 Free Spins on Runes of Odin

With min. $25 deposit

Bonus code: VANIR40

70 Free Spins on Sands of Egypt

With min. $50 deposit

Bonus code: ISIS70

Wagering requirement: 30X.

In Runes of Odin the Rune of Power can unleash one of 5 forces of nature. Rushing Water washes away 2 rows or columns. Torrent of Waves floods 2 columns and rows. The Fire Within burns away a small cluster of symbols and the Fires of Creation incinerate a large cluster. The Earthquake smashes all symbols of the same type. If there are 5 or more clusters in one spin, the Well of Knowledge washes over the reels exploding a random number of symbols and awarding instant prizes. Adventurers can collect mystical Spears to set sail on a sea of free spins.

As they journey to the fertile crescent and live among the gods in Sands of Egypt, players collect symbols of the gods to advance in a revolutionary trail system. They work toward three different types of free spins and a jackpot as monumental as the treasures of Egypt themselves.

A popular poker destination for players all over the world for many years now, Intertops Poker also has a full Casino Games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.