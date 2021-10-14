October Already Celebrating Huge Slot Wins at Luxury Casino

Unlock big wins and get your name on the winners list when you play Luxury Casinos exclusive match bonuses.
This has got to be a record for big wins in one day. Luxury Casino has reported more than 40 big hits just for one day. These aren’t all of the wins, just some of the big hits and you could be on that list too when you play more than 400 Microgaming games.
|Winners
|Slot Games
|Amount
|Date
|H.K.
|Chronicles of Olympus X UP
|€3245
|10/13/2021
|C.B.
|Thunderstruck II
|CA$3583
|10/13/2021
|S.S.
|Ping Pong Star
|CA$3250
|10/13/2021
|P.M.
|Big Boom Riches
|$2300
|10/13/2021
|A.G.
|Amazing Link Apollo
|CA$3200
|10/13/2021
|H.K.
|Solar Wilds
|€2200
|10/13/2021
|R.E.
|Casino Rewards 20 Year Celebration
|$3770
|10/13/2021
|L.M.
|Thunderstruck II
|CA$5662
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Rhyming Reels Georgie Porgie
|CA$3975
|10/13/2021
|L.M.
|Fortune Girl
|CA$2603
|10/13/2021
|L.K.
|Cossacks: The Wild Hunt
|$2881
|10/13/2021
|E.D.
|Chicago Gold
|€3186
|10/13/2021
|S.S.
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|CA$2725
|10/13/2021
|P.M.
|Chronicles of Olympus X UP
|$3058
|10/13/2021
|L.K.
|Thunderstruck Wild Lightning
|$8272
|10/13/2021
|M.F.
|EmotiCoins
|CA$2447
|10/13/2021
|B.T.
|Live Dealer – Baccarat
|CA$9848
|10/13/2021
|L.K.
|Casino Rewards VIP
|$9733
|10/13/2021
|A.S.
|WWE Legends: Link & Win
|$2100
|10/13/2021
|H.K.
|9 Masks Of Fire
|€5000
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|MegaSpin High 5
|CA$18,000
|10/13/2021
|R.P.
|WWE Legends: Link & Win
|CA$3480
|10/13/2021
|M.F.
|Dragonz
|CA$3203
|10/13/2021
|R.P.
|Treasures of Lion City
|CA$2019
|10/13/2021
|B.B.
|Forgotten Island
|CA$3624
|10/13/2021
|D.D.
|Casino Rewards VIP
|CA$2081
|10/13/2021
|A.S.
|Chronicles of Olympus X UP
|$3977
|10/13/2021
|A.S.
|Africa X UP
|$2785
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Gladiator
|CA$3510
|10/13/2021
|E.V.
|Mustang Riches
|€2145
|10/13/2021
|H.V.
|Break Away Deluxe
|CA$2809
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Coin Bash
|CA$2000
|10/13/2021
|H.V.
|Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon Megaways
|CA$2853
|10/13/2021
|H.K.
|WWE Legends: Link & Win
|€12,775
|10/13/2021
|L.M.
|Immortal Romance
|CA$5103
|10/13/2021
|M.F.
|Lost Vegas
|CA$2193
|10/13/2021
|P.D.
|Chicago Gold
|CA$4243
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Jellyfish Jaunt
|CA$7280
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Jason and the Golden Fleece
|CA$3819
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Jolly Jester
|CA$2800
|10/13/2021
|R.M.
|Chronicles of Olympus X UP
|€5009
|10/13/2021
|A.R.
|Amazing Link Apollo
|CA$6975
|10/13/2021
|C.L.
|Thunderstruck II
|CA$2718
|10/13/2021
|A.L.
|Amazing Link Zeus
|CA$2534
|10/13/2021
|A.R.
|Mustang Riches
|CA$2700
|10/13/2021
|R.Z.
|Treasures of Lion City
|$7210
|10/13/2021
|R.Z.
|Wolf Howl
|$9162
|10/13/2021
|A.K.
|God Of Fire
|€2458
|10/13/2021
|F.T.
|Avalon
|CA$2202
|10/13/2021
|R.P.
|Blazing Mammoth
|CA$2164
|10/13/2021
There’s no time to waste, get started playing today with $1,000 on the first five deposits. This bonus is valid for new players only. Download the casino or get started instantly playing the instant casino, no download needed.
- First Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150
- Second Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
- Third Deposit – 25% Match Bonus up to $300
- Fourth Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
- Fifth Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150