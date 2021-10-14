October Already Celebrating Huge Slot Wins at Luxury Casino

Unlock big wins and get your name on the winners list when you play Luxury Casinos exclusive match bonuses.

This has got to be a record for big wins in one day. Luxury Casino has reported more than 40 big hits just for one day. These aren’t all of the wins, just some of the big hits and you could be on that list too when you play more than 400 Microgaming games.

There’s no time to waste, get started playing today with $1,000 on the first five deposits. This bonus is valid for new players only. Download the casino or get started instantly playing the instant casino, no download needed.