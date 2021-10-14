October Already Celebrating Huge Slot Wins at Luxury Casino

By
Tanya L.
-
0
3
October Already Celebrating Huge Slot Wins at Luxury Casino

Unlock big wins and get your name on the winners list when you play Luxury Casinos exclusive match bonuses.

This has got to be a record for big wins in one day. Luxury Casino has reported more than 40 big hits just for one day. These aren’t all of the wins, just some of the big hits and you could be on that list too when you play more than 400 Microgaming games.

Winners Slot Games Amount Date
H.K. Chronicles of Olympus X UP €3245 10/13/2021
C.B. Thunderstruck II CA$3583 10/13/2021
S.S. Ping Pong Star CA$3250 10/13/2021
P.M. Big Boom Riches $2300 10/13/2021
A.G. Amazing Link Apollo CA$3200 10/13/2021
H.K. Solar Wilds €2200 10/13/2021
R.E. Casino Rewards 20 Year Celebration $3770 10/13/2021
L.M. Thunderstruck II CA$5662 10/13/2021
C.L. Rhyming Reels Georgie Porgie CA$3975 10/13/2021
L.M. Fortune Girl CA$2603 10/13/2021
L.K. Cossacks: The Wild Hunt $2881 10/13/2021
E.D. Chicago Gold €3186 10/13/2021
S.S. Thunderstruck Wild Lightning CA$2725 10/13/2021
P.M. Chronicles of Olympus X UP $3058 10/13/2021
L.K. Thunderstruck Wild Lightning $8272 10/13/2021
M.F. EmotiCoins CA$2447 10/13/2021
B.T. Live Dealer – Baccarat CA$9848 10/13/2021
L.K. Casino Rewards VIP $9733 10/13/2021
A.S. WWE Legends: Link & Win $2100 10/13/2021
H.K. 9 Masks Of Fire €5000 10/13/2021
C.L. MegaSpin High 5 CA$18,000 10/13/2021
R.P. WWE Legends: Link & Win CA$3480 10/13/2021
M.F. Dragonz CA$3203 10/13/2021
R.P. Treasures of Lion City CA$2019 10/13/2021
B.B. Forgotten Island CA$3624 10/13/2021
D.D. Casino Rewards VIP CA$2081 10/13/2021
A.S. Chronicles of Olympus X UP $3977 10/13/2021
A.S. Africa X UP $2785 10/13/2021
C.L. Gladiator CA$3510 10/13/2021
E.V. Mustang Riches €2145 10/13/2021
H.V. Break Away Deluxe CA$2809 10/13/2021
C.L. Coin Bash CA$2000 10/13/2021
H.V. Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon Megaways CA$2853 10/13/2021
H.K. WWE Legends: Link & Win €12,775 10/13/2021
L.M. Immortal Romance CA$5103 10/13/2021
M.F. Lost Vegas CA$2193 10/13/2021
P.D. Chicago Gold CA$4243 10/13/2021
C.L. Jellyfish Jaunt CA$7280 10/13/2021
C.L. Jason and the Golden Fleece CA$3819 10/13/2021
C.L. Jolly Jester CA$2800 10/13/2021
R.M. Chronicles of Olympus X UP €5009 10/13/2021
A.R. Amazing Link Apollo CA$6975 10/13/2021
C.L. Thunderstruck II CA$2718 10/13/2021
A.L. Amazing Link Zeus CA$2534 10/13/2021
A.R. Mustang Riches CA$2700 10/13/2021
R.Z. Treasures of Lion City $7210 10/13/2021
R.Z. Wolf Howl $9162 10/13/2021
A.K. God Of Fire €2458 10/13/2021
F.T. Avalon CA$2202 10/13/2021
R.P. Blazing Mammoth CA$2164 10/13/2021

There’s no time to waste, get started playing today with $1,000 on the first five deposits. This bonus is valid for new players only. Download the casino or get started instantly playing the instant casino, no download needed.

  • First Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150
  • Second Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
  • Third Deposit – 25% Match Bonus up to $300
  • Fourth Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200
  • Fifth Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150
Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here