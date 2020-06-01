OH WHAT A NIGHT, Ladies Get 40% at Slots Million Tonight!

It’s Ladies Night Tonight at Slots Million Casino, All Ladies Enjoy an Extra 40% Bonus

It is Ladies Night tonight at Slots Million Casino! All ladies grab your special 40% deposit bonus up to $100 from 7PM until 11PM. Get the party started and enjoy the night when you make a minimum deposit of $25.

Slots Million Casino likes to recognize its players by giving them something to look forward to just about every day of the week. Unfortunately, Ladies Night is for female players only who have made at least one deposit in the past, it doesn’t matter how long ago the deposit was made. Don’t worry gentlemen there’s a special day of the week set aside for you!

Ladies Night is valid for Monday’s only. Slots Million reserves the right to change or delete the promotion. The bonus will be converted to each individual players’ currency. The casinos general terms and conditions apply. There’s still time to qualify for the Ladies Night bonus! If you haven’t played Slots Million before join today and get your first deposit in. Slots Million welcomes new players with 100 free spins plus a 100% Welcome Match Bonus. The 100 free spins will be credited on a slot of Slots Million’s choice.