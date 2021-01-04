Part Two of Royal Panda Casinos 2021 Kick-Off Party is Underway

It’s a new week and we know what that means, Royal Panda has released its second part to its 2021 Kick-Off Party promotion. From January 4th through the 5th enjoy up to 60 free spins on the action-packed Piggy Bank Farm slot when you deposit $25 or more.

The 30 free spins will be credited for each day of the promotion if a deposit on each day is made. If you want to claim the spins on one of the days, you can. It’s not required to deposit both days. Royal Panda offers several deposit options as well as deposit limits. To be eligible for the free spins the deposit must be at least $25.

Grab your extra spins today! Royal Panda is not only offering two days of free spin giveaways but is also offering all new players 100% up to $100 on the first deposit. If you happen to lose with the first deposit no worries make a second deposit, and your first deposit bonus will be instantly credited like it was with the first deposit. The welcome bonus at Royal Panda is what sets them apart from all the rest. They are always giving back to its players and offering some of the best online promotions ever.