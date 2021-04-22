Platinum Play Welcome Bonus of $2,400 + Over $24m In Progressives

Platinum Play Casino is definitely the place to play if you’re looking for big progressive wins and a huge welcome bonus!

It doesn’t hurt that Platinum Play is one of the longest running Microgaming casinos either. They offer a $2,400 welcome bonus and progressive jackpots that are worth $24,432,044 and counting!

To start you off, when you make the first three deposits Platinum Play will match each one by 100% up to $800. The welcome bonus is available in multiple currencies. Since they do cater to players worldwide, with the exception of USA players, they support multiple currencies as well as languages.

Now on to the progressive jackpots! Microgaming is one of the biggest gaming providers in the industry known for their Progressive Network. The progressive games range from slots to table games with each one holding its own personalized progressive payout, some ranging in the millions alone. Some of these include Major Millions, Mega Moolah, King Cashalot, SupaJax, Treasure Nile, Cyberstud Poker and Jackpot Deuces.

Play Platinum Play Casino today to get started winning a share of the millions in progressive jackpots and remember once you become a real money player your personalized invitations to platinum-grade fun starts!