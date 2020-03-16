Play 5 Wishes at Intertops With 75% up to $600 + 30 Spins

Use coupon 1WISH and Play with 75% up to $600 + 30 spins on the Newly Added 5 Wishes Slot at Intertops Casino!

Intertops Casino has added 5 Wishes to its slot portfolio this week. To celebrate the new game release, they have also added a casino bonus for players to try out the new slot.

There are several introductory bonuses to try the new game. Every match bonus offers free spins as well. The first bonus is a 75% match up to $600 plus 30 free spins with bonus code 1WISH. The second bonus is a 100% up to $400 plus 40 spins with bonus code 2WISH. The third bonus is worth an extra 125% up to $1,000 plus 50 spins with promo code 3WISH. There is a fourth bonus that is worth 77 free spins with bonus code 4WISH.

The minimum deposit to receive any of the special bonuses is $20. Winnings derived from free spins is 10x.

Wishes do come true with hidden treasures and riches waiting with every spin of 5 Wishes. Rub the magic lamp and see what wins appear when you spin the 5-reels, 25 paylines and trigger one of two progressive jackpots.

Hurry and go try 5 Wishes! The bonus codes are valid until March 22nd.