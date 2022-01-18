Play 7Bit Casino Every Wednesday to Claim up to 100 Free Spins

7Bit Casino is offering its players up to 100 free spins every Wednesday. Receive a complimentary free spins package with the first deposit of the day. The minimum deposit to enjoy your spins is only $20.

Claim 40 free spins when you deposit $20 or 0.00048BTC

Claim 100 free spins when you deposit $50 or 0.0012BTC

The free spins must be claimed within three days after being earned. Failure to claim the spins at 7 Bit Casino will result in forfeiting the bonus spins. Winnings from the spins must be wagered at least 45x before winnings can be cashed out. The free spins will be credited on either

BetSoft games if you deposit with Bitcoin and are restricted from playing NetEnt games. The maximum allowed bet while wagering is being complete is $5 per spin.

You must be a depositing player to claim the Wednesday Free Spins. To join and become a depositing player just sign up, make your first deposit and make sure to claim the new player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC with the first deposit and 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second deposit.