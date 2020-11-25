Play 7Bit’s Mafia Quest for a Chance to Walk Away with $20,000

Play 7Bit Casinos Mafia Quest for a chance to walk away with tons of great prizes and a $20,000 top prize. This is one of 7Bits’ biggest competitions ever. It’s really not a competition with guaranteed prizes with all thirty prize levels.

Play any of 7Bits’ slots with real money wagers to qualify and move from the first level and upwards, no minimum bet required. When you progress through every third level there will be a great prize waiting. The last level, the 30th level, a $20,000 cash prize will be waiting.

The Mafia Quest prize pool is endless! All good-fellas will be awarded! All prizes are wagering free!

3rd level prize is $5 cash

6th level prize is $15 cash

9th level prize is $30 cash

12th level prize is $75 cash

15th level prize is $300 cash

18th level prize is $500 cash

21st level prize is $750 cash

24th level prize is $1,000 cash

27th level prize is $2,000 cash

30th level prize is $20,000 cash

Ready to start your Mafia Quest? Join 7Bit Casino today and get started with 2 great welcome bonuses. The first one is a 100% match up to $100 or 1.5BTC with the first deposit and the second is a 50% match up to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second deposit.