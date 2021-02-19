Play a Featured Collection of the Hottest Slots at Wixstars

Have you seen WixStars Casinos featured games list? If you haven’t head on over to the casino right now and take a look!

The featured collection is made up of players’ favorites, as well as WixStars’ favorite games. The games range from slots to roulette to video poker and more! WixStars offers more than 300 games with all games compatible for desktop, mobile and tablets.

Queen of Diamonds, Pirate’s Hoard, Power Cash, Cash Rumble x10, Lucky Charms, Mighty Spinx, Jacks or Better, Reel Bandits, Pinata, X&O, Redeem the Dream, Egyptian Magic, Roulette Lounge, Wild Win Doubler and Rainbow Charms are just a handful of featured games waiting to be played.

The best part about playing the featured games is that you can use your welcome bonus to try them out. WixStars offers all new players 100% up to $300 bonus with the first deposit and extra free spins on either Starburst or Book of Dead.

Depending on where you live you can either claim bonus code 300STARS for 100% up to $300 plus 50 spins on Starburst if you live in the UK, or bonus code BOD50WIX for 100% up to $300 plus 50 spins on Book of Dead if you live in Canada.