Play Any of Bovada Casinos New Slots with $3,000 in Welcome Bonuses

Bovada is known for its huge selection of games, amongst other things! They are always adding to their already existing games library on a regular basis thanks to all the gaming providers that power the casino; RealTime Gaming, Rival and Proprietary providers.

Bovada is always surprising its players with new games in all departments of the casino whether it be new slots, table games or specialty games.

Some of the latest games to hit the casino floor are; Crazy Christmas with a 14K Jackpot

Thunder Crash and CaiShen’s Fortune XL. Also, Fury of Zeus, 10 Times Vegas with a 31K Jackpot, Riches in the Rough. Lion’s Fortune and Robyn.

Play any of the new games, or any of the other hundreds of games today with $3,000 in welcome bonuses! Bovada Casino welcomes new players with bonus code NEWWELCOME with the first three deposits. Each of the first three deposits are matched 100% up to $1,000 and only has a 25x wagering.

Want to play just poker or want to wager on your favorite sports? Bovada is offering poker enthusiasts 100% up to $500 in welcome bonuses and sports fans 50% up to $250.