Play Award Winning Casino Entertainment at Royal Vegas Casino

Royal Vegas Casino offers more than 700 trusted online casino games from one of the most popular online gaming provider in the industry, Microgaming.

Royal Vegas has come a long way since its launch. The casino has earned the trust of global players by being a part of one of the biggest groups of online casinos, the Fortune Lounge Group.

Royal Vegas offers online slots, online blackjack, video poker, baccarat, craps, roulette, scratch cards and live casino games. The slots selection is out of this world with Microgaming offering one of the biggest selections in the casino industry, online and land-based. There are traditional slots, video slots and progressive jackpots. Microgaming has its own progressive network that includes slots and other casino style games.

Play Royal Vegas Casino today! Grab yourself a $1,200 welcome bonus with the first four deposits plus extra free spins. The minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus offer is only $10.

1st Deposit receive a 100% bonus up to $300

2nd Deposit receive a 100% bonus up to $300

3rd Deposit receive a 100% bonus up to $300

4th Deposit receive a 100% bonus up to $300