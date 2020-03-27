Play Betsoft’s New Monster Pop at Intertops with 10 Free Spins

March 27, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – A new “Cluster Pays” slot from Betsoft has just exploded onto the scene in the casino games section at Intertops Poker. The new Monster Pop has an unusual expanding grid, a free spins feature and an action-packed bonus game. All active players get 10 free spins March 29th to 31st.

“This is a cluster game so there are no paylines,” explained Intertops Poker casino manager. “It pays out any time four or more matching symbols touch each other.”

Monster Pop is a colorful new slot game with “Monster Cloner” symbols that add rows and columns to the grid – expanding from 5X5 up to 13X13. The expanded grid has extra Wilds for extra chances to win.

The Oracle Eye is Wild and three or more Flaming Spheres trigger free spins. And even if a spin doesn’t win, Monsters can explode and start an action-packed bonus game.

MONSTER POP – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

Available March 29 – 31, 2020 only

No bonus code required — All players that have made at least one deposit since registering will automatically get 10 free spins as soon as they launch the game. No further deposit required.

Wagering requirement: 30X (on Betsoft games only). Max cash-out: $250.

In the poker room, a new tournament series kicks off April 1st.

BEATLEMANIA POKER TOURNAMENT SERIES

In a tribute to the Fab Four, Intertops is hosting daily $1000 GTD Beatlemania tournaments April 1 – 10 at 5:15 pm Eastern (10:15 pm CET). $1 satellites are daily at 11:15 pm EDT (4:15 pm CET).

Intertops Poker has a huge selection of slots and casino games from three leading games suppliers. They also host busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.