Play BitStarz this Week for Reload Bonuses, Free Spins and More

We love Monday’s especially when we get to play BitStarz and claim their generous Monday Reload bonus.

Claim an extra 50% reload with your first deposit of the day. This bonus can only be claimed once, but with it being offered every week, this is one of the best deals we have seen so far.

Deposit 5 mBTC and play with 7.5 mBTC

Deposit $20 and play with $30

Deposit 10 mBCH and play with 15 mBCH

Deposit 100 mLTC and play with 150 mLTC

If you think the Monday Reload bonus is great, way until you see the Free Spins Wednesday promotion. This promotion runs every week. Make a deposit and wager the same amount before midnight and you will have free spins waiting the next day. Deposit at least 0.0005 BTC and receive 20 free spins, deposit 0.0018 BTC and receive 80 spins or deposit 0.0035 BTC and receive the max of 200 spins.

All bonuses unless otherwise stated are subject to 40x wagering. The wagering requirement must be met before winnings can be cashed out.

Never played BitStarz? You are joining at the right time! BitStarz is welcoming all new players with 20 free no deposit spins and a $500 welcome bonus package.