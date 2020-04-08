Play BoVegas and Be Rewarded with a $7,500 Welcome Package

BoVegas is where it’s at! The casino has it going on with everything to offer including generous welcome bonuses for all new players, progressive jackpots, VIP program that rewards all players no matter how much you spend and ongoing promotions for all players to enjoy.

To start, BoVegas welcomes all new players who sign up and have never made a deposit with a $7,500 Welcome Package. How the welcome package works is:

1st Deposit 200% to $2,000 Use Bonus Code: COOLBV200

2nd Deposit 250% to $2,500 Use Bonus Code: COOLBV250

3rd Deposit 300% to $3,000 Use Bonus Code: COOLBV300

Now on to the progressive jackpots. Currently, BoVegas’ Triton’s Treasure Slot is boasting a $20,524.50 jackpot. Basket Bull is worth $42,229.75 and Secret Symbol $20,604.13. These are just a few of progressive jackpot games to give an idea, BoVegas isn’t messing around!

Some of BoVegas daily promotions include free spins, deposit reloads and other special offers from time to time. All game play is recognized thanks to the VIP Campaign. The privileged VIP membership is open to all players with A-Class ranking starting as soon as you sign up. The VIP Campaign is a multi-tiered program that offers bigger benefits and rewards the higher your ranking.